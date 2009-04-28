The 12 Most Famous Cars of All Time

Sure, celebrities can make or break a movie, but what about a car? Automobiles may not be "emotional" or "alive" per se, but they certainly have been the engine behind quite a few star vehicles (zing!). In honor of the Wonderwall-sponsored upcoming Rally for Kids With Cancer celebrity charity race event, we bring you the most famous cars Hollywood has ever seen.

12. KITT from "Knight Rider": Combine superstar crime-fighter (David Hasselhoff, circa 1982) with KITT, an artificially intelligent car, and what do you get? Eighty-four episodes of butt-kicking, Nielsen ratings gold. It was all champagne wishes and caviar dreams until, of course, the unfortunate YouTube video came out showing KITT, high on Super Unleaded and well past his prime, licking oil out of an alleyway.