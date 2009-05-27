Stars of the Newly Announced Fall TV Lineup

By Melissa Hunter

The major TV networks have announced their Fall lineups, unveiling a new freshman programming class of megahit hopefuls. With them comes a few new primetime faces, along with a few stars we already know and love. Here's our look at several celebs who we'll be getting to know better in the Fall.

Michelle Trachtenberg in "Mercy": She's been seen trolling around the streets of Manhattan as Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl," but Michelle is trading in her couture for scrubs next season in NBC's "Mercy," a drama about a group of nurses at a New Jersey hospital. From a heartless socialite to a sensitive newbie nurse? Definitely a transformation we'd like to see more often. (Paris, that was our less-than-subtle hint)