Field Guide: Celebrity Vacations

By Melissa Hunter

Oh, celebrities. They work so hard, don't they? So when summer comes along (or spring, winter, or fall), stars need some time to decompress and take a little vacay. But where do these stars go to get away from it all? Last time I went to Mount Rushmore, I didn't see a single movie star. So in case you want to fantasize about a luxe vacation, or find your favorite celeb to stalk, here's a field guide to the hottest star vacation spots.

Paradise Island: An island in the Bahamas, this is an ever-popular star-cation. Something about the clear blue water, pure white sand, and sunny 80-degree weather appeals to them. Go figure. It's best known for the Atlantis resort, a Vegas by the sea, if you will. Gambling in paradise? Sounds like the perfect A-list bait to me. Miley sure seems to like it.