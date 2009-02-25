What Stars Should Give Up For Lent
Lent is here and, religious or not, people often use this time to give up certain things in personal sacrifice. For example, Ryan Seacrest could probably cool it with the forced banter for awhile. So what should other stars take some time off from?
