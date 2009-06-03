Sandra Bullock: "See My Fabulous Naked Scene"

By Saryn Chorney

Sandra Bullock chatted with a close friend -- and director of her new movie "The Proposal" -- Anne Fletcher, in an interview for Glamour magazine's July 2009 issue, on newsstands June 9. The actress also graces the cover and wears a T-shirt designed by her husband's company, West Coast Choppers, in the spread. Click left for more pics, then read on for some juicy excerpts.

On shooting her first full-on nude scene:

"You know why I looked hot? Because everyone was looking at Ryan. Our stuff was hanging in each others faces, and we didn't care. But seriously, I wanted to do a good job because people are paying their hard-earned money to come and be entertained and surprised and to see my fabulous naked scene. And if there are no lines outside theaters on June 19, I'm going to be so pissed."

