Notorious nudes: The craziest naked celeb moments

When famous faces strip down, it's often controversial. Certain naked moments are also forever embedded in pop culture history. From Janet Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction to iconic nude appearances in music videos and films, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the most memorable nude celebrity moments. First up, one that continues to make headlines: Orlando Bloom skinny-dipping his way through Europe. While on vacation with girlfriend Katy Perry in the summer of 2016, Orlando went paddleboarding sans swim trunks and strolling along the beach in the buff. Keep reading for more infamous nude celeb moments...

RELATED: Celebrity beach cruising 2016