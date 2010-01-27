LOL Pics for Jan. 27
By Melissa Hunter
Playing the man meat in chick flicks often comes with dangerous side effects. Observe Josh Duhamel who now believes himself to be a pretty, pretty princess. Though Fergie probably thinks it's a step up from sexting a stripper.
By Melissa Hunter
Playing the man meat in chick flicks often comes with dangerous side effects. Observe Josh Duhamel who now believes himself to be a pretty, pretty princess. Though Fergie probably thinks it's a step up from sexting a stripper.