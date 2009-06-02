Celebritweets of the Week

By Courtney Reimer and Alex Blagg

You didn't really believe that whole Eminem-Bruno kerfuffle at the MTV Movie Awards was real, did you? Well celebrities did! Click through for this and more of the stars' best thought-nuggets from this week in Twitter, and be sure to follow Wonderwall while you're at it.

"Just left the MTV Awards. Definately the best awards show they've done yet. Mark Burnett the producer rocks! Andy Sandberg so Hilarious!!" -- Paris Hilton, who totally fell for the Eminem/Bruno stunt, but was slightly stung that no one asked her to drop down onto anyone's lap