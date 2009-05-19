Celebritweets of the Week
By Courtney Reimer and Alex Blagg
Los Angeles was hit by a small earthquake this past weekend, and where did celebs turn for help? To Twitter. Click through to check out the week's best Tweets and be sure to follow Wonderwall if you're not already.
"Who else felt the shaking last night in LA?" -- Paula Abdul, clearly confused as to whether there was an earthquake or she took the wrong meds again
