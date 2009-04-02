Star Searches

Celeb-Bings

Chill, ladies: Justin Timberlake (No. 20) is not, we repeat NOT, engaged to Jessica Biel. There's some talk about starring in a movie together, but mostly J.T.'s been busy smooching Ciara in her new video. And Biel says she's cool with that. Suuure.

