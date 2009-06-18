Stars are Nothing Like Us!
By Melissa Hunter
THEIR PETS HAVE NICER HOUSES THAN WE DO!
Owning 17 designer Chihuahuas is a serious responsibility, especially in the puppy-storage department. Paris Hilton has done what any decent dog owner would do in this situation: build the ultimate puppy palace. She recently took some TwitPics displaying her Chihuahuas puppy manse, complete with a mini-spiral staircase, chandelier, and an air conditioner. She even showed one of her pups gnawing on a Chewy Vuitton. The surprising part about this is, well, it's not that surprising. Though I always envisioned the dozens of puppies all cuddling with Paris in bed at night while Doug curled up shivering at the bottom of the bed. Guess my breakup theory has been debunked.
