Taylor Swift's been avoiding the spotlight lately, but she made an exception over the weekend, resurfacing for the sake of a fan. According to E! News, the singer learned Ashley Silvers was graduating from the University of Central Florida and congratulated her with a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note.

"Ashley, Hi love! I'm so sad that I can't make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th … that's my kinda party," read the card, which Taylor decorated with a stick figure and a drawing of the New York skyline.

Gary Miller / FilmMagic

"I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me," Taylor continued before signing off with, "Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor."

Ashley posted photos of the gifts on Twitter on Saturday, May 14, marveling, " "I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD. I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13."

The recent grad later told E! Taylor's sweet gesture was probably sparked by Ashley's request that Taylor join her and her friends and family at her graduation party.

"I sent an email to her site and mailed the invitations to her headquarters in Nashville," Ashley said. "It was basically the party invitation and a letter explaining why I was inviting her and what she means to me. She just got my fan mail at the right time and life has a funny way of working I guess!"

In an Instagram post after her graduation festivities wound down, Ashley wrote, "Real life is a funny thing 😇 thank you @taylorswift for the gorgeous flowers, beautiful card and 8 years of amazing memories. Love you!!!"

Speaking to E!, Ashley added, "I feel very lucky and I can't wait to share more moments with her," then thanked Taylor directly for "showing me that you see us and appreciate us just as much as we do you."

Taylor's reportedly been holed up working on a new album in recent months, hopping on Instagram only to promote new music from her friends, Lorde and Haim.

Despite her efforts to stay underground, the singer's name popped up in the news last week courtesy of Harry Styles, whose eponymous new album features a song called "Two Ghosts" that fans are convinced is about his brief relationship with Taylor.

A source recently told Us Weekly Taylor is intentionally avoiding the public eye until she's ready to release her "1989" follow-up. The new album is expected to be released this fall.