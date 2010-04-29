The 13 Sexiest Scream Queens

By Dana Flax

Seeing as the blood-and-guts-soaked wardrobe and minimal primping time for female characters in most horror films doesn't handily translate to, well, hotness, we're always extra impressed by the resiliently gorgeous sirens of the scary screen.

So which ladies can brandish the silliest of DIY weapons and still look fierce? In honor of the Wonderwall.com Stargazer Award winner at the Gen Art Film Festival, Rooney Mara, and her leading role in "A Nightmare on Elm Street" redux, we count down the hottest horror movie chicks of recent memory.