The Shortlist The Afternoon Shortlist for February 23 ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Evan Agostini / Invision/AP 1 / 6 The New York Post reports that, before an alleged attack by boyfriend Chris Brown forced her to cancel, Rihanna was scheduled to perform with Beyonce and Hugh Jackman at the Oscars. (Celebuzz) ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextNo Bonus Evan Agostini / Invision/AP 1 / 6 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 5:07am PST, Feb 23, 2009 The New York Post reports that, before an alleged attack by boyfriend Chris Brown forced her to cancel, Rihanna was scheduled to perform with Beyonce and Hugh Jackman at the Oscars. (Celebuzz) Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail