The Afternoon Shortlist for May 5
Lindsay Lohan says she's been eating "enough," though other sources tell US Weekly the actress is killing her appetite by taking Adderall, an attention deficit drug. At least she'll be able to really focus on that spray tan business and, um, Twittering pure insanity. (US)
