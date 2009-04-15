The Afternoon Shortlist: Marc Jacobs' Letters to Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim's 10-month stint in prison was spiced up by an unusual pen pal. The pint-size "Dancing With the Stars" contestant says that designer Marc Jacobs wrote her every week. She, in turn, sent him a coloring book. Seriously. (Stylelist)
