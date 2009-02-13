The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for February 13

Retna Digital 1 / 6

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant were spotted making out in New York City. Hollywood pop quiz: If she left him to hang out with Clive Owen and he went on to make out with two other girls the next day, is it still true love? (Celebitchy)

Up NextDid you know?
Retna Digital 1 / 6

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant were spotted making out in New York City. Hollywood pop quiz: If she left him to hang out with Clive Owen and he went on to make out with two other girls the next day, is it still true love? (Celebitchy)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries