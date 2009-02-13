The Morning Shortlist for February 13
Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant were spotted making out in New York City. Hollywood pop quiz: If she left him to hang out with Clive Owen and he went on to make out with two other girls the next day, is it still true love? (Celebitchy)
Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant were spotted making out in New York City. Hollywood pop quiz: If she left him to hang out with Clive Owen and he went on to make out with two other girls the next day, is it still true love? (Celebitchy)