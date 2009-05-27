The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for May 27

Katherine Heigl was reportedly dropped from the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy "Valentine's Day" because she wanted an "astronomical" salary for her role in the ensemble cast. Hey, that "Grey's Anatomy" money isn't going to last much longer. (Page Six)

