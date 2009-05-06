The Morning Shortlist for May 6
Kiefer Sutherland reportedly head-butted fashion designer Jack McCollough at the Met Costume Gala after Jack besmirched Brooke Shields' honor. Earlier in the night, Kief was wearing a feather boa and "acting totally crazy." Sounds like a good time to us. (Page Six)
Kiefer Sutherland reportedly head-butted fashion designer Jack McCollough at the Met Costume Gala after Jack besmirched Brooke Shields' honor. Earlier in the night, Kief was wearing a feather boa and "acting totally crazy." Sounds like a good time to us. (Page Six)