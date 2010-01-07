The Most Married Celebs

By Dana Flax

With a new season of "Big Love" premiering this Sunday, we thought we'd take a look back at the celebs who have most enthusiastically taken on multiple spouses. Click through to see which 12 celebs have gotten the most practice saying "I do."

12. Jennifer Lopez

Number of marriages: 3.5 (Bennifer 1.0 should count for halfsies, right?)

Notable union: Her waiter first husband, Ojani Noa, went on to become head chef at her restaurant long after their split. Then she fired him and he threatened to write a tell-all about her and release their home videos.

Current status: Married her own personal Mr. Big, Marc Anthony, in 2004.