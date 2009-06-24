The Shortlist for June 24
By Paige Ferrari
Miley Cyrus is facing a new photo controversy after Twitter users were shocked (shocked!) to see her cozying up to an older man. That's her posing with Adam Shankman, the producer of her upcoming movie. We've said it once, Miley, and we'll say it again: the digital camera is not always your friend. (Celebuzz)
By Paige Ferrari
Miley Cyrus is facing a new photo controversy after Twitter users were shocked (shocked!) to see her cozying up to an older man. That's her posing with Adam Shankman, the producer of her upcoming movie. We've said it once, Miley, and we'll say it again: the digital camera is not always your friend. (Celebuzz)