The Shortlist for July 8
By Paige Ferrari
A Florida woman is suing Lindsay Lohan for reportedly swiping her Sevin Nyne spray tan formula. What, you thought Lindsay engineered that delightful rust-colored mist all on her own? (E! Online)
In other news related to LiLo's business acumen, the actress reportedly turned down Heather Graham's role in "The Hangover" because the script "had no potential." Oh Lindsay ...
By Paige Ferrari
A Florida woman is suing Lindsay Lohan for reportedly swiping her Sevin Nyne spray tan formula. What, you thought Lindsay engineered that delightful rust-colored mist all on her own? (E! Online)
In other news related to LiLo's business acumen, the actress reportedly turned down Heather Graham's role in "The Hangover" because the script "had no potential." Oh Lindsay ...