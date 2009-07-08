The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 8

Splash News 1 / 9

By Paige Ferrari

A Florida woman is suing Lindsay Lohan for reportedly swiping her Sevin Nyne spray tan formula. What, you thought Lindsay engineered that delightful rust-colored mist all on her own? (E! Online)

In other news related to LiLo's business acumen, the actress reportedly turned down Heather Graham's role in "The Hangover" because the script "had no potential." Oh Lindsay ...

Photos: Lindsay Lohan

Up NextNo Bonus
Splash News 1 / 9

By Paige Ferrari

A Florida woman is suing Lindsay Lohan for reportedly swiping her Sevin Nyne spray tan formula. What, you thought Lindsay engineered that delightful rust-colored mist all on her own? (E! Online)

In other news related to LiLo's business acumen, the actress reportedly turned down Heather Graham's role in "The Hangover" because the script "had no potential." Oh Lindsay ...

Photos: Lindsay Lohan

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries