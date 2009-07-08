The Shortlist for July 8

By Paige Ferrari

A Florida woman is suing Lindsay Lohan for reportedly swiping her Sevin Nyne spray tan formula. What, you thought Lindsay engineered that delightful rust-colored mist all on her own? ( E! Online )

In other news related to LiLo's business acumen, the actress reportedly turned down Heather Graham's role in "The Hangover" because the script " had no potential . " Oh Lindsay ...