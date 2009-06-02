The 10 Biggest Marilyn Monroe Wannabes

By Saryn Chorney

Was Marilyn Monroe a one-of-a-kind Hollywood icon or can any busty actress in a blond wig standing on an air vent pull off the trick? Many wannabe starlets -- and superstars -- have attempted to invoke her iconic style in photo shoots, on red carpets and, uh, as body art. In honor of Marilyn's birthday this week (she would've been 83 on June 1), we've rounded up our Top 10 "Candle in the Wind" Marilyn Monroe wannabes.