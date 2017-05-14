Tow years after his Lollapalooza set was shut down by police in five minutes because he told audience members to rush the stage, the Houston-based rapper was arrested in Rogers, Arkansas, on similar charges.

TMZ reports Travis, who's reportedly been dating Kylie Jenner since she split from Tyga, was arrested as soon as he left the stage during his show on Saturday, May 13. He had apparently encouraged fans to "[bypass] security protocols" and approach the stage while he was performing. The crowd responded by following his directions -- and injuring multiple people, including a security guard and a police office in the process.

A source told TMZ the rapper didn't mean for anyone to be put in harm's way and explained that he saw room for more audience members in the general admission section by the front of the stage and told concert-goers sitting in seats at the back of the venue to move closer.

He was booked for inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct, according to TMZ. After being taken to a Rogers police station, he was released without bail shortly before midnight.

At Lollapalooze in 2016, Travis was arrested mid-performance and charged with disorderly contact after he told the audience to give a "middle finger up to security."