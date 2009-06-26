The 10 Most Tiresome Tabloid Stories

By Saryn Chorney

Once in a blue moon, a shocking story -- be it legitimate news or sensationalized scandal -- captures the public's attention, then locks in like the Jaws of Life. Pretty soon, every publication and TV news program feels compelled to cover the tawdry saga, ad nauseam. If your media outlet of choice is suddenly spewing headlines about an insane poster boy, girl, or freaky couple whom you've never heard of before in your life, there's a good chance you've got a tiresome tabloid case on your hands. Long after these ten exhausting tales have run their course, the jokes -- and the infamy -- will live on.

10. Jon and Kate Plus 8

Have we had our fill of Jon and Kate Gosselin's dirty laundry yet? We'd like to think it's concern for the Gosselins' eight children that has us hooked on the family drama, but let's face it: suspected cheating, public spankings, bikini photos and that fug haircut -- not to mention impending divorce and a TV series that must go on -- all add to this relentless story. How did TLC turn into TMZ?