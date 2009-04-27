Al Pacino ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail John Spellman / Retna Digital 1 / 6 Al Pacino The New York Premiere of RIGHTEOUS KILL, at the Ziegfeld Theater. September 10, 2008. © John Spellman / Retna Ltd ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextSpace Royals John Spellman / Retna Digital 1 / 6 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:30pm PDT, Apr 27, 2009 Al Pacino The New York Premiere of RIGHTEOUS KILL, at the Ziegfeld Theater. September 10, 2008. © John Spellman / Retna Ltd Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail