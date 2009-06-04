Amanda Peet ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Sara De Boer / Retna Digital 1 / 4 Amanda Peet at the "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" Los Angeles Industry Screening Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA, USA April 28, 2009. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextSecret Crush Sara De Boer / Retna Digital 1 / 4 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 3:44am PDT, Jun 4, 2009 Amanda Peet at the "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" Los Angeles Industry Screening Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA, USA April 28, 2009. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail