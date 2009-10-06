Imagined Convos: An American LiLo in Paris

By Melissa Hunter

Lindsay Lohan recently became an "artistic adviser" for Ungaro. In over her head prepping the spring 2010 collection for Paris' fashion week with Ungaro's head designer Estrella Archs, she took the edge off in true Lohan style: hot mess partying. But in France, that's just called a coffee break.

We imagine what she presumably said during her gig as a tots profesh fashionista.

LINDSAY: So, Strelli, if I may call you that--

ESTRELLA: No, you may not.

LINDSAY: Um OK, Ms. Archs, the dress is real sexy and haute and couture and all that stuff, but it seems kinda informal, doncha think?

ESTRELLA: This is a robe. She hasn't put on her dress yet.

LINDSAY: Oh, right, totally. JKJK.