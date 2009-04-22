Band of Babes

By Saryn Chorney

According to Elle.com, the bandage dress is one of the hottest looks for spring 2009. But is it possible to pull off the look without being mistaken for one of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" fembots? Check out how these celeb stylistas make the most of this skintight trend.

Lindsay Lohan wears a dress clearly designed by the legendary Herve Leger ... or is that Rainbow Brite's handiwork?