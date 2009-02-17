Celebrity Bodies Everybody Is Talking About
In Hollywood, you're nobody until somebody is talking about your body. Just ask the oft-scrutinized Jennifer Love Hewitt, who's now defending Jessica Simpson's much-discussed new figure. So what other celeb bods have everybody talking these days?
In Hollywood, you're nobody until somebody is talking about your body. Just ask the oft-scrutinized Jennifer Love Hewitt, who's now defending Jessica Simpson's much-discussed new figure. So what other celeb bods have everybody talking these days?