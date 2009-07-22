Celebs Gone Viral for July 22

By Saryn Chorney

Which wild 'n' crazy celeb stories have hit the e-jackpot on Buzzfeed this week? Let's peruse the many buzzworthy options.

Does PETA have a "No Muppet Murder" clause? Sadly, no. But Lady GaGa deserves a public flogging for not only this Animal skirt, but also the many innocent Kermits killed to make the "Sesame Slaughter" coat worn in this (Not Safe For Children) video.