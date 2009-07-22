Celebs Gone Viral for July 22
By Saryn Chorney
Which wild 'n' crazy celeb stories have hit the e-jackpot on Buzzfeed this week? Let's peruse the many buzzworthy options.
Does PETA have a "No Muppet Murder" clause? Sadly, no. But Lady GaGa deserves a public flogging for not only this Animal skirt, but also the many innocent Kermits killed to make the "Sesame Slaughter" coat worn in this (Not Safe For Children) video.
By Saryn Chorney
Which wild 'n' crazy celeb stories have hit the e-jackpot on Buzzfeed this week? Let's peruse the many buzzworthy options.
Does PETA have a "No Muppet Murder" clause? Sadly, no. But Lady GaGa deserves a public flogging for not only this Animal skirt, but also the many innocent Kermits killed to make the "Sesame Slaughter" coat worn in this (Not Safe For Children) video.