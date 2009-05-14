Family Ties
Sure, they have famous relatives. But it takes more than stellar family ties to make it in this town. Jennifer Aniston, whose dad is soap opera star John Aniston, is one in a spate of starlets who's proved she can tackle Hollywood on her own steam.
