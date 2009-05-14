Family Ties

Family Ties

Invision/AP 1 / 7

Sure, they have famous relatives. But it takes more than stellar family ties to make it in this town. Jennifer Aniston, whose dad is soap opera star John Aniston, is one in a spate of starlets who's proved she can tackle Hollywood on her own steam.

Up NextFarewell, Zsa Zsa
Invision/AP 1 / 7

Sure, they have famous relatives. But it takes more than stellar family ties to make it in this town. Jennifer Aniston, whose dad is soap opera star John Aniston, is one in a spate of starlets who's proved she can tackle Hollywood on her own steam.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries