Fashion Fistbumps: Geek Chic Edition
By Dana Flax
Kanye West frequently dabbles in fashion of the nerdy variety, as he demonstrates here by donning a tweed suit/backpack combo, holding a cell and sporting a shirt buttoned uncomfortably up to his trachea. Geek chic is pain, people.
