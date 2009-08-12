Summer Music Festivals: Celebrity Field Guide

By Melissa Hunter

Music festivals. To me, they bring to mind thousands of people, varying degrees of intoxication, sweaty shirtless men, sun and dirt (or rain and mud, depending). And of course, summer.

While there are a few key festivals that occur outside of the summer months, masses of fans flock to festivals in the hottest months of the year to see their favorite bands. And sometimes, so do celebrities. While most stars hide out in the VIP sections of the festivals (what fun is THAT?), some brave the crowds for a chance to head-bang with the best of them.

So what festivals attract which kind of celebrity? Wonderwall gives you a celebrity field guide to summer music festivals ... in case you want to add autograph signage to your rocking out enjoyment.