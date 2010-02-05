Keira Knightley: Criticism Can Be "Sincere"

By Brenda Rodriguez

Why is Keira Knightley a bad actress? That's a question she gets asked all the time, she reveals in Elle's March issue, which hits newsstands on Feb. 16. And, frankly, she doesn't care. It's the people near-and-dear to her heart who's opinions matter most. The Oscar-nominated actress talked to the magazine about criticism, her upcoming projects, and the importance of honesty. Click through to read more.

On surrounding herself with people who tell her the truth:

"You have to be selective about the people whose advice and opinions you take. I know [my parents] would never tell me I was s--t because they were trying to hurt me. It would always come from a very sincere place."