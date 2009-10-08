Imagined Coversations: LC and a paparazzo

By Melissa Hunter

Former "Hills" star and current best-selling author (heh, still gets me) Lauren Conrad was found roaming the streets of Beverly Hills SHOPPING! What a scandal! A brave paparazzo risked his life and was left fallen on the pavement after his encounter with the starlet. Here's how we think it went down.

PAPARAZZO: Hey, Lauren. Can I get a smile? How about a frown? How about a really unflattering angle? Maybe even give me the finger? Those sell like mad.

LAUREN: Sorry, no pictures today, Bruce. I'm worn out from my yoga and shopping. All in a day's work, you know.