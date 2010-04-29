Lindsay Lohan: 'I don't know why I'm a target'
By Jennifer Odell
In the wake of a particularly bad run of press reports about her partying and the ongoing battle with her father, Lindsay Lohan called in to JoJo Wright's radio show on 102.7 KIIS-FM late Wednesday night to set the record straight.
