Maxim Hot 100

By Melissa Hunter

BREAKING NEWS: Maxim released its HOT CHICK LIST! While People has the "100 Most Beautiful People," which usually involves men and women, young and old, who are famous but have overcome adversity, have made huge accomplishments in their career, and happen to be extremely good looking, Maxim has a different approach. Basically, it compiles a list of all the girls who have gotten three-quarters naked / held their boobs on the cover of their magazine, though they try to throw in a variety of women (Michelle Obama made it on the list, guys!! Now she can die happy). In no particular order... actually, in order from 10 to 1, here are the girls Maxim's editor is reeeeally hoping to get into bed.

10. Jennifer Love Hewitt -- First she was a teenage girl who couldn't act in soapy TV. Then she became a heartthrob who couldn't act in bad horror movies. Now she's a twenty-something girl who can't act in mediocre TV. She got on the covers of some tabloids last year after everyone called her fat. After blasting them (and blasting her abs), she came back into the tabloids this year with her questionable new love interest with Jamie Kennedy. Either way, she found ways to stay in the press for the past decade. I guess ridiculous cleavage gives you a fame lifespan of about 20 years.