Megan Fox: "I have no confidence"

By Brenda Rodriguez

Poor Megan Fox. We can't imagine what it's like to have a killer bod and near-perfect facial features. Yet, she just wants to be taken seriously for her acting and not just her hot looks. Sure, we get it. The "Transformers" actress talks to W magazine, which hits stands on Feb. 23, about wanting to be more than just a bombshell, feeling maternal and (gasp!) lacking confidence.

On being a fashion icon:

"Being super fashion-forward and always stepping out in the latest whatever is out there, being a constant fashion plate, like a Rihanna or whoever -- that, to me, seems exhausting ... [Fashion is] part of your marketing, and I don't want to market myself as a high-gloss magazine cover every time I walk out of the house."

