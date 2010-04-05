Quickies for April 5: Hookups for Gerard and Jake?

By Kat Giantis

Gerard Butler Talks His Way Into a Date

By Kat Giantis

If Gerard Butler's sidewalk grope-fest with a random street performer a couple months back didn't convince you that he and Jennifer Aniston are not, as they've long insisted, an item (no matter how close his hand gets to her toned derriere), then maybe this will: People magazine reports the Scottish star worked his charms on a TV host while stumping for "The Bounty Hunter" in Paris.

The lady in question is Laurie Cholewa, who hit it off with Gerry during a sit-down the weekend before last. A few days later, he winged back into town and treated the dark-haired looker to an extended date.

According to the mag, they spent their time together holding hands and strolling around the City of Light, where they hit such tourist hot spots as the Louvre before grabbing dinner. Keep clicking for more rumored hookup news ...