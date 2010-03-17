Shia LaBeouf Says He is Not a Fame Whore

By Michelle Lanz

Actor Shia LaBeouf was already a household name after landing the starring role in Michael Bay's "Tranformers" series. Now the 23-year-old is taking on "Wall Street" opposite Michael Douglas and girlfriend Carey Mulligan. In the April issue of GQ, Shia opens up about his car accident, working with Douglas and his lady love.

On his co-star Michael Douglas, whose son was recently arrested:

"Michael Douglas was an open wound on the set. That dude is in pain. He was emotional putty on the set. A struggling man. We filmed a struggling man."

