Spotlight on: Kyra Sedgwick

By Jen Jones

Kyra Sedgwick's show "The Closer" is the most successful basic cable series of all time, her newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame still gleams from its June induction, and she's fresh off a buzzworthy Emmy nom for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." No doubt about it: Kyra Sedgwick is experiencing a bona fide career renaissance.

Now in its fifth season, the TNT drama stars Sedgwick as a cop with equal parts Southern belle charm and ball-busting badassery. Follow her career through the years before she became Brenda Leigh Johnson, aka "The Closer."