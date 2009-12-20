The Shortlist for Dec. 21
By Jennifer Odell
After a theater staffer asked Amy Winehouse to quit yelling obscenities throughout a traditional holiday performance of the Cinderella pantomime, she gave him a little Christmas present of her own: a swift kick to the groin. (WENN)
Photos: Amy Winehouse
