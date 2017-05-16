Lauren Bushnell has not only shed herself of a fiance, but she's about to lose to something else: that $100,000 engagement ring.

The blonde cutie said yes to Ben Higgins when he proposed to her on the finale of season 20 of "The Bachelor," but the reality show makes it known to its contestants that should they split, they don't get to keep the bling.

E! New said on May 16 that there's generally a window given in which the ring needs to be returned to the producers on the show. The producers then give it back to the jeweler, which in this case is Neil Lane.

Ben and Lauren announced on May 15 that they had split.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," they said in a statement to People magazine. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

The ring that he gave Lauren last year was quite impressive. Estimated to have cost between $95,000 and $100,000, the bauble's center stone was a square-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of tiny diamonds.

"The total number of carats is 4.6. It's set in platinum and was hand-crafted and designed by Neil Lane," a source told E!. "It's a vintage look that reflects Ben's old-fashioned values."

While there has been mounting speculation that a split was on the verge for a while, many fans are confused, given that just a week ago they seemed as in love as ever. Lauren spoke about the couple's newly designed backyard and was seen wearing her ring on Instagram over the weekend.

Just last week, Ben shared a beautiful black and white picture of Lauren and him laying down to his Instagram account.

Of Lauren, he said, "She is a light in this world."