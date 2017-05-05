When it rains, its pours. Kendall Jenner is once again at the center of another controversy.

The reality TV star and model graces the cover of Vogue India's 10th anniversary issue. By and large, she looks amazing and very few people are arguing that. But, there is a big social media outcry against the mag for putting Kendall on the milestone cover rather than an Indian model or actress.

"With so many beautiful women from India, you choose a white American? Shame!," one commenter told the mag on Twitter.

Another said, "Since when is Kendall Jenner of Indian descent? #shameONvogue."

It's not uncommon for American celebrities to grace the magazine covers of foreign publications. In interior photos, Kendall posed with Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Love Kendall Jenner but this was an opportunity to showcase some of the talented and accomplished Indian women who are out there making a difference in India and the world in so many diverse disciplines," one Vogue India reader said. "A missed opportunity to give a lot of Indian girls and women something empowering to look up to."

Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

To say it's been a bad few weeks of public relations for Kendall would be putting it lightly. She was one of many models who were paid to promote the infamous Fyre Festival, which turned into a debacle of epic proportions. Of course, in early April she found herself at the center of a controversy because of a Pepsi commercial/short film she starred in.

In the video, she successfully achieved unity between police and protesters by offering a police officer a can of Pepsi. Many felt the ad was completely tone deaf.

PepsiCo/Splash News

The ad hit very close to home for some as protesters and police have clashed in real life over the last several years, often with violent outcomes. Critics thought the ad was an example of exploitation for profit and took to Twitter to skewer Pepsi and Kendall.

The soda brand took down the ad and apologized to Kendall.