What is going on between Drake and Bella Hadid? Well, her mom isn't saying.

While chatting with Andy Cohen, Yolanda Hadid dodged and ducked most of the "Watch What Happens Live" host's questions.

REX/Shutterstock

When Andy asked if the model and the rapper were dating, Yolanda said, "Are you kidding? What are we here? This is like..."

Andy retorted with the fact that Drake threw Bella a 21st birthday party -- which Yolanda attended. But the reality TV star played coy.

"He did? Really?" she said sarcastically. "I mean, they're friends."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

During the chat, Andy also asked Yolanda about Selena Gomez's relationship with Bella's ex, The Weeknd.

Does Bella care about that romance?

"Not anymore, I think," said Yolanda.

Bella and The Weeknd split in November 2016 after a year and a half of dating.

In an interview with Teen Vogue earlier this year, Bella said, "It was my first breakup -- or second, next to the horse -- and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily."

She added, "It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

Just a few weeks after their public breakup, Bella walked the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret fashion show while The Weeknd performed.

"There is no awkwardness," she said before the show. "He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance."

Watch Andy interview with Yolanda in the video below: