It's the real deal between Selena Gomez and her beau, The Weeknd.

E! News reported on May 31 that things are very, very serious.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"She is head over heels in love with Abel," a source told E!. "This relationship is very different than the one she had with [Justin] Bieber."

Selena and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, were first seen together in January, where they were photographed kissing leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Since then, they have been fairly inseparable. In early May, at the Met Gala, the two went public for the first time -- and that same outlet said she was even seen whispering "I love you" to him at the event.

NYDN / BACKGRID

Afterward, he shared a photo of them from the event. Selena's mother then chimed in, "Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love...Mama is happy XO."

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on May 1, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

E!'s source said they've both met each other's families and everyone is onboard with the relationship.

"This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now," the source said. "She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don't want."

Distance doesn't seem to be a problem for the young lovebirds either, as she's been a constant fixture at his concerts lately.

"When they are not together. they text and FaceTime and keep connected," the source said. "They love to just chill and be a pretty normal couple—like go to the movies, order in and watch TV. They seem serious and like this is the real deal."