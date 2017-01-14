It's been a tough week for Bella Hadid, that's for sure.

Earlier this week, photos were published on TMZ that showed Selena Gomez making out with Bella's ex, The Weeknd. Bella was quick to unfollow Selena Gomez on Instagram after the photos were published.

Sources close to TMZ say that Bella feels betrayed by her onetime pal Selena for secretly dating The Weeknd for the past two months. Sources also claim that the new couple even spent the holidays together.

Bella is reportedly even more upset that Selena never mentioned a peep about the budding romance to her or her younger sister Gigi Hadid -- who Selena counts as one of her best friends.

To add insult to injury, Bella and Gigi Hadid stood by Selena Gomez when she was dealing with her emotional issues in late 2016.

"Giving Bella and Gigi a heads up would have been the respectful and honorable thing to do ... but I guess that's just Hollywood," the source told TMZ.

Bella and The Weeknd dated for about a year and a half, before Bella reportedly pulled the plug. She chalked the split up to the difficulties of maintaining a bi-coastal relationship.