Miley Cyrus won't be headed down the aisle anytime soon, according to the mother of the bride.

Tish Cyrus spoke with Mario Lopez this week about her famous daughter and her fiance Liam Hemsworth, saying that all the talk about them getting married soon is fake news.

"She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu," Tish said. "She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect.'"

Tish went on to point to Miley's age as justification as to why the "Malibu" singer is not hurrying to the altar.

"She's 24," Tish, who stars in "Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer," said. "She's got time."

Miley and her mom also have differing views when it comes to the eventual wedding.

"Of course I probably would [want a big wedding]. She would never do that, I don't think," Tish said. "She's a simple, simple girl. I don't think so. I want all my kids to have big weddings."

Last year, it was reported that Miley and Liam wanted a small wedding.

It's been previously reported that the couple plans to wed in Liam's native Australia, and other report hint that they plan to marry on a beach. In March, some wondered if she secretly got married after her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a photo of her in all white.

And although Miley and Liam haven't tied the knot yet, Tish considers him a part of the family.

"I will say I love Liam. I've known him forever," she told E! News last month. "Absolutely cannot be more obsessed."