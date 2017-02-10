Just two weeks ago, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen all lovey dovey in Italy, but there are now rumors swirling that their romance has hit the skids.

The duo isn't offering anything to quell or confirm the rumors, but the rapper did raise eyebrows with a few cryptic tweets this week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, he wrote, "Playing with me is a dangerous game," but gave no further explanation. On Feb. Thursday, Feb. 9, he said simply, "As long as we both know."

The unexplained tweets come amid a report that the still-new romance is crumbling. On Thursday, In Touch claimed that there were "significant" problems with the relationship and many of them are centered around his upcoming tour, which begins on Feb. 17.

"The Weeknd is starting to feel suffocated by Selena," a source told the mag. "He's set to kick off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour, and Selena is begging to join him. He likes her, but he feels like she's moving too quickly."

The source says there's a deeper-rooted issue as to why Selena wants to be on hand.

"Selena's paranoid that fans will be throwing themselves at The Weeknd and he'll be tempted to stray," the source said. "She's so scared that she's threatened to dump him if he doesn't let her come along on tour."

Her behavior, the source notes, is forcing The Weeknd to "have second thoughts about their relationship."

On Thursday night, The Weeknd was spotted at dinner in West Hollywood, but his lady was nowhere to be seen.

The Weeknd and Selena were first photographed together in early January. Immediately, the images and romance didn't sit well with his ex, Bella Hadid.

"Bella has reached out to [The Weeknd] a few times and told him Selena is using him," a source close to the model told Us Weekly at the time. "He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her."